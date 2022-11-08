Laois Offaly Gardai investigate unprovoked assault

Search

08 Nov 2022

Eoghan MacConnell

08 Nov 2022

An investigation is underway after a man was viciously assaulted with a golf club in the Midlands on Sunday morning.

It’s understood the man, who is in his early 60s, was walking to work when he was struck a number of times with a golf club in an unprovoked attack at Clonminch, Tullamore in Co Offaly at around 6.20am.

The man is believed to be traumatised but not badly physically injured as a result of the assault. It’s understood the victim didn’t know his assailant and was left terrified by the ordeal.  

He had been walking to work when a car containing four men pulled over and asked him for directions. When he engaged with the occupants, one of the men got out of the car and began attacking the man with a golf club, striking him in the leg and back. 

Gardai in Tullamore issue appeal for information on occupants of car acting suspiciously in the town

After the assault, the man managed to move towards the Clonminch Cemetery in Tullamore and the car turned around and followed him. The car pulled over and the four men watched the man before driving away. 

Gardai confirmed they are investigating an assault on a man on the Clonminch Road at 6.30am on Sunday. They said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.  

They issued an appeal on social media on Monday seeking information on a silver Nissan Qashqai. 

“Tullamore Garda are seeking any witnesses that may have seen the occupants of a silver Nissan Qashqai acting suspiciously around the Clonminch area and Tullamore town area between 6am and 7am Sunday 06.11.22. Any witnesses contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327052,” gardai said.

News

