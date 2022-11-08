Big changes to system of registering to vote in Laois will allow teens pre-register

Laois residents are being encouraged to either confirm their details or to join the new online electoral register.

Several changes have been made to the process of registering to vote and updating registration details with that result that all voters are now being asked to visit the site to confirm or update their entry by adding their PPSN, date of birth and Eircode.

This will help local authorities to ensure that entries are accurate and up to date as well as enabling the identification of entries on the register that require follow up.

The core changes to the electoral registration process include:

Continuous or rolling registration allows updates or additions at any time of year.

The use of PPSNs will enable a simple identity data cross-check to protect and improve the integrity of the register, while streamlining the process for electors. This will mean that most people won’t have to visit a Garda station to have their forms witnessed;

Registering to vote for the first time will now be possible online: PPSNs also enable online applications - for the first-time people can register to vote or update their details online at any time

16 and 17 year olds will be able to pre-register to vote: The introduction of a pending electors list to enable those 16 and 17 to pre-register and be automatically added to the register from when they turn 18.

New provisions to make the register more accessible to all: The new process includes measures to facilitate electors whose safety might be at risk if their details were to be published on the register and those who have no address.

The changes were made arising from provisions in Part 3 of the Electoral Reform Act 2022, which commenced on October 13.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, along with Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD have both encouraged the public to confirm and update their details on the electoral register or to register for the first time using a newly upgraded www.checktheregister.ie

Further details from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is available at www.gov.ie/en/publications/, and here: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/a24a6-improvements-to-voter-registration-process-launched-today-as-new-check-the-register-campaign-begins/.