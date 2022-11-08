Big changes to system of registering to vote in Laois will allow teens pre-register

Laois residents are being encouraged to either confirm their details or to join the new online electoral register.
Several changes have been made to the process of registering to vote and updating registration details with that result that all voters are now being asked to visit the site to confirm or update their entry by adding their PPSN, date of birth and Eircode.
This will help local authorities to ensure that entries are accurate and up to date as well as enabling the identification of entries on the register that require follow up.
The core changes to the electoral registration process include:
The changes were made arising from provisions in Part 3 of the Electoral Reform Act 2022, which commenced on October 13.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien TD, along with Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD have both encouraged the public to confirm and update their details on the electoral register or to register for the first time using a newly upgraded www.checktheregister.ie
Further details from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is available at www.gov.ie/en/publications/, and here: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/a24a6-improvements-to-voter-registration-process-launched-today-as-new-check-the-register-campaign-begins/.
