08 Nov 2022

Time to get fit for the Christmas walk for Laois Hospice care

At the Clonaslee St Stephen's Day Sliabh Bloom Walk in aid of Laois Hospice Foundation at the Clonaslee Heritage Centre. Pic: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

The Clonaslee St Stephen’s Day Sliabh Bloom Walk have officially launched their 30th walk in aid of the Laois Hospice Foundation.

The walk was the brainchild of the late Donal Sweeney back in 1993 and we have no doubt that Donal and his walking companions would be very proud of our endeavours and successes to date. Back in 1993 the first walkers collected £216.

Since then over €1 million has been raised for hospice care.

Sheila Bourke, Walk Co-ordinator, welcomed all to the launch on Friday, November 4 in the Clonaslee Heritage Centre. Among the guests were, Fr O’Reilly, PP, Laois Hospice Foundation members, Mary Delaney Chairperson, Irene Murray and Mary Finley Treasurer, Jennifer McKay Secretary and Dr Anna Gullane Medical Director of Laois Hospice Foundation. MORE BELOW picture.

The committee were delighted with a special message from the out going chairperson Seamus Donoghue. He was unable to attend the launch on the night but sent thanks and good wishes to everyone in Clonaslee for all the friendships he made over the years that he has been attending the Clonaslee St Stephen’s Day Walk.

Chairperson Mary Delaney addressed the crowd and said she had big shoes to fill taking over from Seamus O’Donoghue who was 22 years in the chair. MORE BELOW PICTURE

She thanked the Clonaslee community for their loyalty to Laois Hospice over the last 30 years and for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes not just on St Stephen’s Day. She thanked the great contribution made by the community of Clonaslee to Laois Hospice and reminded us that Laois Hospice is a voluntary organisation and that every penny raised on St Stephens’s Day goes to Laois Hospice to provide palliative care nursing in a home environment, for those people who wish to live out their lives in their own home. More below picture.

One of the highlights on the night was the announcement that this year the committee will be back serving their famous refreshments in the community centre after the walk. This is a high point for walkers who look forward to the cup of tea and chat upon their return to the community centre. Walkers will once again have the option of a ten mile long walk or a three-mile short family walk. Donations can be made on the day or through the Clonaslee Walk's just giving page. MORE DETAILS BELOW PICTURE.

People were advised to keep an eye the Clonaslee St Stephen’s Day Facebook page for updates or contact Sheila Bourke on 087-6339540.

