Mass in Laois for the deceased staff of Portlaoise's prisons

Irish Prison Service officers on duty at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise
Prison officers, their families and friends will are being invited to the Annual Mass for deceased members of the Prison Service who worked at Portlaoise's two prisons.
The Mass for the Holy Souls for the family and friends of the Midlands Prison and Portlaoise Prison will be celebrated in SS Peter & Paul’s Parish Church Portlaoise on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30 pm.
The Midlands Prison Officers Choir and the Irish Prison Service Pipe Band.
The organisers say all are welcome to attend the Mass.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.