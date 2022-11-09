Laois County Council staff and families invited to special service

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
All Laois County Council staff, retirees and the families of deceased staff are being invited to the local authority's annual prayer service in November.
The Council says the Service will be celebrated at 6pm on Tuesday, November 15 at 6pm in the Council Chamber at County Hall in Portlaoise.
Light refreshments will be served.
