Search

09 Nov 2022

Ballymaloe one of the stars of Laois festival

LEAVES festival returns

Ballymaloe one of the stars of Laois festival

Launching LEAVES in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Ballymaloe TV chef and Cullohill man Rory O'Connell is among the special guests lined up for the return of the Leaves Festival of Writing and Music in Laois.

Celebrating the diversity and richness in literary, music and film  the organisers say LEAVES aims to excite and engage with audiences young and old.

Apart from Rory, who is founder of The Ballymaloe Cookery School with his sister Darina also from Laois, the festival features Booker Prize shortlisted Claire Keegan. Portlaoise poet Pat Boran also joins the line up. 

The Dunamaise Arts Centre is the place to be for reading fans and other who want to savour the Festival which returns in person this year after the Covid-19 event.

The team at the Portlaoise venue say they are 'thrilled' to be the host venue for the 15th edition of the festival, that brings the best of Irish writing and music to Laois from November 9 to 12.

They say they are delighted to welcome Claire Keegan as its first festival length writer-in-residence.

"Her Booker Prize shortlisted novel Small Things Like These has had an extraordinary public reception since publication and Claire will join us for a public event with novelist & broadcaster Edel Coffey as well as a series of workshops in schools libraries and prison. Small Things Like These is also the October One County One Book for Laois," says the Dunamaise team.

The venue will also host tow screenings of the award-winning film An Cailín Ciúin based on Claire’s story Foster.

Other events on the LEAVES calendar include:

  • A celebration of 40 years of Salmon Publishing with a music and poetry event
  • Laois natives poet Pat Boran and chef Rory O’Connell (in conversation with Katy McGuinness).
  • Music from Harpanno & Alannah Murray & The Messages amongst others.
  • Ronán Hession in conversation with broadcaster Clare O’Brien
  • Afternoon open mic event of Poetry and music.
  • Launch of World of Words, a collection of short stories by new Irish writers that is the culmination of a creative writing journey started almost a year ago in the aftermath of lockdown. Published by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board
  • Rediscovery of the Magic of Reading What Poems Look Like for Children with Dr Becky Long

MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Laois Christmas sparkle in Portlaoise

Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ní Chonaill is the Leaves Festival Co-ordinator.

“The LEAVES Festival is a great opportunity to hear from contemporary writers, enjoy the art of conversation, listen to musicians and appreciate film,” she said.

The fun happens from Wednesday 9th to 12th November 2022.

Lots more on LEAVES tap HERE.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media