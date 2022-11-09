Aussie Rules champion Zach Tuohy to get highest honour in native Laois

Aussie Rules Grand Final Champion and Laois Zach Tuohy is set to be bestowed with his native county's highest honour.

Family, friends and supporters will convene on County Hall on Thursday, November 10 to see Laois the Geelong Cats player be honoured with a Civic Reception.

The Portlaoise GAA clubman is extremely proud of his Laois and town roots a fact displayed when he was draped in the Portlaoise GAA flag on the hallowed turf of the MCG after Geelong defeated the Sydney Swans in the 2022 Grand Final.

Laois County Council decided to honour Zach in July 2022 well before he won the biggest sporting prize in Aussie sports.

His father is Cllr Noel Tuohy how represents the Portlaoise Municipal District. He thanked colleagues at the time.

"You can get awards abroad but it will mean so much to him and his family. There is nothing like coming home and getting recognised. I would like to say thanks for that," he said at the meeting.

Zach was previously honoured in County Hall with a Portlaoise Area reception in 2016.

Laois County Council says the Local Government Act 2001 confers powers on a local authority to confer a civic honour on a distinguished person in such manner as it may determine.

He's been a busy man since he came home on his holiday's after winning the Grand Final. Apart from celebrating his marriage to Rebecca, he attended a Portlaoise GAA welcome home event, opened a centre for people for with learning disabilities, handed out awards to Portlaoise GAA juveniles.

He also managed to show some of his teammates from Geelong around Portlaoise during their trip to Ireland.

Zach was headhunted back in 2009 by the Carlton football club in Melbourne, after being a star player for Portlaoise GAA team. He has played more than 250 games in the Australian Football League but also managed to return to Ireland during his career to bag a number of Laois Senior Championship medals with his home town club.