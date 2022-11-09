Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Teresa Byrne - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, November 9 of Teresa Byrne of Gash Court, Castletown.

Peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, children Willie, Caroline, Kathleen, Sean, Anne-Marie and Claire, sons in law, daughters in law, her adored 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and her many friends

Reposing at her home this Thursday evening (November 10) from 5pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (November 11) at 12 noon in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, with interment immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Pascal Coss - Mountmellick

The sad and sudden death has occurred of Pascal Coss, Witham, Essex and formerly of Manor Lane, Mountmellick on 7th November in England.

Pascal is predeceased by his wife Sue, brother Noel and sister Ann. Pascal is remembered by his daughter Kerry Quinn, her husband Paul and three grandsons Bobby, Paul Jnr and Jack. Also, by his son Justin, his partner Mirjam and grandsons Louis and Thomas and his son Patrick. Also remembered by his sister Dinah and brother Har, his extended family, wide circle of friends and his work colleagues in West Minster Parliament buildings.

Funeral Arrangements later

Noel Casey - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, November 7 of Noel Casey of Rathmore, Stradbally.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the caring management and staff of Saint Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth, brother Paddy and sister Phil. Sadly missed by his loving sons Frank and Enda, daughters Mary, Nuala and Angela, his sons in law Martin, Tom and Thomas, grandchildren Jamie, Aoife, Edel, Ben, Keiva, Daniel,Tom, Barry, Grace, Leah and Amy. Survived by his brother Martin, sisters in law Christina and Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 3pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Noel's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/noelcasey

Richard Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, November 6 of Richard Cahill of Moore Street, Rathdowney.



Suddenly and unexpectedly at home in the presence of his heartbroken family, his loving wife Mary and his adoring daughters Rachel and Rebecca, mother-in-law Maeve Thornton, brothers-in-law Tommy and his wife Mary, Johnny and his partner Bernie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney R32 NY24 on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Aidan Brennan - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Aidan Brennan of Kilminchy, Portlaoise and formerly of Davidstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, ex Bank of Ireland.

Suddenly on the 3rd November in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Peggy. Loving father to David, Alan, Carol, Aidan and Gill and brother to his special sister Doreen. Aidan will be sadly missed by his doting grandchildren Peter, Karl, Cillian, Ailbhe, Saoirse, and Megan and his sisters in law, daughters in law, son in law, partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, Wednesday, 9th November, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10th November, at 12 noon in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Portlaoise, https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in St Peter and St Paul's Cemetery.