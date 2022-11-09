Search

09 Nov 2022

Guess what Laois GAA club's flag is flying over one of Portlaoise's prisons

A message to Dublin or Portlaoise GAA fans?

Guess what Laois GAA club's flag if flying over one of Portlaoise's prisons

See can you recognise the flag flying in Portlaoise - if you can't there's a clearer picture in the story

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

There are no flags on the official flagpoles at the country's biggest prison in Portlaoise but Portarlington GAA loyalists have still managed to raise their colours ahead of their Leinster GAA Club semi-final in Croke Park.

The Laois GAA Gaelic Football county champions have raised the a maroon and green standard inside the walls of the Midlands Prison on Portlaoise's Dublin Road.

The flag is perched proudly on a cherry picker inside the jail on the Laois county town's busy Dublin Road.

Perhaps it's a reminder to Dublin visitors to the jail but it's also possible that they want to let their Portlaoise GAA colleagues know who has won the Laois Championship for the past three years. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Portarlington head to Croke Park as underdogs against the south Dublin outfit Kilmacud who will be hoping Galway forward Shane Walsh will put in as big a performance as he gave the last time he played in GAA HQ in the All-Ireland Final against Kerry.

IN PICTURES: Laois champs could end up facing fiery Meath manager from Mayo

The Laois champs will for their part be planning to send Walsh and co back to south Dublin empty handed just as Walsh left Croker earlier this year when Kerry defeated Galway to take home Sam Maguire.

Portarlington play Kilmacud in Croke Park on Saturday November 19.

