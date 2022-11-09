‘Scandal’ not all Abbeyleix Hospital beds open

The Dáil was told it is a ‘scandal’ not to have all 28 beds at Abbeyleix Hospital in use.

Laois TD Brian Stanley raised the need to improve home care and open all beds in Abbeyleix Hospital in the Dáil.

Addressing the Minister for Health, Deputy Stanley said: “I compliment the Laois-Offaly Carers Association on the work it does, but the lack of community care alternatives has left approximately 7,000 people(Nationally) as delayed discharges from hospitals. That is not good enough. We need to increase the number of step-down beds to allow for a timely discharge out of acute hospitals.”

“In this context, it is essential that all 28 beds in Abbeyleix District Hospital, which is a matter I have raised with the Minister and the Ministers of State in the Department of Health in the past, are opened without delay. The fact that 21 beds have not been brought back into use more quickly is a scandal,’’ he told the Minister.

Deputy Stanley said: “A 2018 review forecast an 120% increase in the demand for home supports by 2031. Some of that demand has already been reached and is expected to grow. The shortage of home helps is pushing elderly people towards private nursing homes and acute hospitals when they should be in their own homes. Home care is the most cost-effective approach and is also the best for elderly people.”

He said: “Sinn Féin is calling for a proactive and strategic approach to be taken to workforce planning. This is key right across the health and social care sector. We need to train and hire more home carers. The advertising of those positions is an issue and I have highlighted this to the HSE in the recent past. It is something the Minister of State might look at.’’

Deputy Stanley said the government along with its predecessors had failed to put plans in place for a sufficient workforce to address anticipated need.

“As the Minister of State correctly said, we also need to address terms of pay and conditions, which have harmed recruitment for home helps. Some 62% of home care is now delivered by non-HSE providers at a cost of more than €400 million in 2021. The use of agency staff has been shown to be more expensive - the Minister of State will have to agree with that - than providing care directly through the HSE, which means better-quality care and better conditions for workers. The over-reliance on private home care providers instead of investing in our public services is poor value for money,” he stated.

Deputy Stanley called for a new pay agreement for the sector. “We must advance vital regulations for the sector and workers in it, modernise social care and improve pay and conditions. Sinn Féin's proposals are designed to improve that sector for workers and the elderly. I hope the Minister of State will take them on board.”