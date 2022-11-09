Search

09 Nov 2022

Laois remote hub to host national Digital First Day free event

Laois remote hub to host national Digital First Day free event

The converted chapel in Bloom HQ Digital Hub in Mountrath

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A stylish remote working business hub in Laois is to host free events marking Ireland's first ever Digital First Day.

All are being welcomed to BloomHQ in Mountrath next Wednesday, November 16, to explore the benefits of ‘Going Digital’ for communities, individuals and businesses across Laois.

It’s part of a nation-wide drive to help attract economic and social development and tackle the rural/urban divide through digitalisation which was launched recently by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Over 50 Connected Hubs across Ireland are hosting free seminars, chats, tutorials and workshops on the benefits of digital growth to attract investment, remote workers, home buyers and visitors to their area thus advancing sustainable regional development and quality of life.

The programme of events for BloomHQ includes:
● Workshop for parent and guardians on use of digital technologies for school - Google Classroom, Aladdin app, VSware and more 9.45am - 10.30am

● Helping older adults get online and recognise scam messages and emails. Also includes an open discussion on what technologies can benefit people in the community with Rory McEvoy of Microsoft. 11am - 12pm

● Lunch and Learn - networking event including: talks with expert speakers on digital growth initiatives and strategies; Helping community groups learn on how to engage new audiences and members online ;B2B Networking opportunities

● Tea/coffee and refreshments will be provided at all three events

BloomHQ is based in the repurposed Mountrath Presentation school and convent, now a vibrant community and business hub. Below: a meeting room and the canteen at BloomHQ.

For further information see www.bloomhq.ie or email Regina Dunne at digitalinnovation@bloomhq.ie. Attendees can book their place through Eventbrite at the following link https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/443206431367 or by emailing their interest to Regina.

Digital First Day is driven by a new collaboration, Digital Ireland Network (www.digital-ireland.ie) devised to highlight the potential of digital growth and social enterprise in attracting economic and social development in rural areas and to help tackle the urban/rural divide.

Stephen Carolan is Enterprise Hubs Project Manager at Connected Hubs.

“We believe that the hub network across the country can act as a catalyst for communities to bring about the social change at scale envisioned in ‘Our Rural Future’.”

Eoin Costello is DigitalHQ and director of the Digital First Day initiative.

“Highlighting the benefits of digital will bring the community into their local Connected Hub while digitalisation will bring the impact of the hub out into the local community! It’s a win/win.”

Digital First Day is part funded through the Department of Rural & Community Development ARISE fund and sponsored by the Western Development Commission, National Broadband Ireland and the gteic network.

Over 50 staff from Microsoft Ireland will also be volunteering at various hubs on the day.

This initiative is driven by the newly formed Digital Ireland Network, a network dedicated to ‘Reimagining Rural Ireland’. The founding organisations include Connected Hubs, DigitalHQ, the national domain registry .IE, National Broadband Ireland, the Heritage Council’s CTCHC Programme, DLR County Council, An Cosán, Údarás na Gaeltachta, the Western Development Commission, eTownz and Grow Remote.

