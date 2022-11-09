Search

09 Nov 2022

Lotto jackpot winner in Laois sports club draw

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

A lucky player has won the lotto jackpot in a Laois soccer club.

Mountmellick United FC has announced that their lotto jackpot was won this week.

“Congratulations to Siobhan Morris on winning the €3,800 jackpot. Siobhan is an online player and supports the club by renewing her ticket entry every week. Well done to Siobhan and thanks all for your continued support,” the club said.

The €50 winner is Cillian McDonnell, 4 x €20 winners: Louise Kearns, Ollie Whelan, Diarmuid Dooley, Sharon Claffey. Next week's jackpot reverts to €1,000.

The club's weekly Split the Pot draw was won by Paddy Brazil who won €300. Envelopes €2 and lines €2 for the draws.

Meanwhile two more sporting club's jackpots of €10,000 in the Mountmellick area have rolled over again.

Mountmellick GAA's lotto can be played online at www.clubforce.ie while The Rock GAA lotto can be played via www.klubfunder.ie

Lines for all are €2 with proceeds going towards development at each local club. 

