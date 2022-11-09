Search

09 Nov 2022

Cans of premixed cocktails taken from Laois shop, court hears

Reporter:

Express Reporter

09 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman who stole cans of pre-mixed cocktails appeared at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Stacey Kelly, 32, of 45 The Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington was charged with theft of seven cans of pre-mixed cocktails worth €18 from Spar on the Station Road, Portarlington on September 3, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that a garda sergeant met the store manager. A number of cans had been taken. Stacey Kelly had been identified from CCTV. She was arrested and made full admissions. The property was not recovered.

She had a number of previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted Ms Kelly’s huge accumulation of previous convictions. She said that she was attending a methadone clinic and was now using a four week takeaway script. She was staying with the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust in Portarlington.

She had a very unfortunate background, but had turned a corner and was attending Youthreach. Her goal is to detox and she is engaging with the Athy Alternative Project.

Judge Andrew Cody noted her circumstances and what he termed her "appalling history" of 77 previous convictions for theft. He noted that a suspended prison sentence of three months had not deterred her. She had been given every opportunity.

Ms Fitzpatrick said great improvements had been seen. She is a work in progress, she told the court.

Judge Cody said he had a four month sentence in mind but agreed to adjourn the case to November 17 when Ms Kelly is due to appear on another charge. She needs to be aware this is where she is going, the Judge commented.

