Laois parking fees and fines fall but 'not a cash cow'

Less and less money is being paid out by Laois motorists on parking charges and fines.

The amount of money gathered up by Laois County Council from public car parks has dropped by almost 40% in the past year.

Instead of the expected €431,000 in parking fees, the council now estimates it will get €250,000 this year.

It had expected to receive €124,000 in parking fines handed out by traffic wardens. Instead, some €95,000 has come in for 2022.

One Laois councillor has told the management that parking income is not "a cash cow", welcoming the reduction.

Cllr Willie Aird said he welcomes the drop in the number of parking fees in Portlaoise.

"I was involved with the wardens being set up, and the aim was to keep traffic flowing, not be a cash cow.

"It is great they are down. The first free 45 minutes is great. I look forward to the Christmas parking as well. People who get a €60 fine feel very sour. They will fine you now as well if your tax is out and that comes to the council's coffers.

"We're giving €56,000 a year for traffic wardens. That's a lot of money. They are there for the safety of all the children," he said.

However that fall in parking income mean moneys will have to come from elsewhere to pay for improvement works on parking spaces.

Gerry Murphy is Director of Services for Finance.

"This is an area where we are seeing decreased figures. We budgeted last year for €431,000 and we are estimating that the outturn will be about €250,000 so it's a substantial reduction. Likewise with the fines. Obviously that's down now to good driving behaviour, as was pointed out to us," he said.

"Having said that, it has been a significant income resource for us. We look at it as something that's an income that is put back into the areas. You can see the works that are being done around the county in terms of enhancing the streets and squares. It's going to be an ongoing liability to the council in terms of maintenance," Mr Murphy said.

This year Laois County Council will spend €94,000 on school wardens and road safety promotion. It will spend €318,000 on car parking, including maintaining and managing the carparks, operation of street parking, parking enforcement and support and insurance costs.

The figures were revealed at the 2023 annual budget meeting, held on Monday, November 7.