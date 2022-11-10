Delight in Laois as €1.45 million secured for community enterprise centre

There was delight in Durrow as the community secured an allocation of €1.45 million for a Community Development Enterprise Centre.

The money will help transform the former Methodist Chapel and hall into an enterprise centre and community, arts and remote working centre.

Chair of Durrow Development Forum, who have been working on the project for a number years, Evelyn Clancy expressed her joy at the news.

“It is brilliant. It is just fantastic. We are thrilled as a community that it has come our way," she said.

Expressing his delight at the announcement, Cllr Ollie Clooney described it as ‘absolutely fabulous’ news.

“There would have been a lot of work gone into that. There is a brilliant committee and they are very hardworking,” he said.

“It is a great boost for a small town like Durrow because all the funds are going to big places,” Cllr Clooney said.

“I am over the moon. It is absolutely brilliant and it gives other small towns encouragement as well because other than that they are going to die,” he remarked.

Cllr Clooney believes projects like this one can keep rural towns and villages going. He cited the decline of rural pubs and business coupled with rising costs, particularly in relation to energy, as major concerns for rural Ireland. “This is going to keep life in it for all the clubs and everything,” he said.

The news came as Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced funding of €115 million for 23 landmark rural regeneration projects across the country.

The projects are being funded as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious five Year Policy for Rural Development. In total €1,456,983 has been allocated for Durrow Community Enterprise Centre. The total cost of the project is €1.82 million.

The Department said: “This project will see the redevelopment of the former Methodist Chapel and Hall into an Enterprise Centre with co-working space as well as a cultural / gallery and exhibition space.”

“This project will deliver a community enterprise centre to provide community, arts and remote working space for Durrow and the surrounding hinterland.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Sean Fleming said: “This is great news for Durrow and County Laois.”

He explained that Durrow Community Enterprise Hub project is the re-development of the former Methodist chapel and hall and its forecourt and the provision of a large two-storey extension to act as a community enterprise centre involving:

A multi-purpose meeting room/rehearsal room in the former chapel An atrium providing gallery and exhibition space, three large meeting/activity rooms, which can be opened into one large area. Two individual studios on the first floor with an open plan hot desk area of up to 12 spaces and two large team offices. Reception area, toilets and storage and external car parking, including EV charging points and bicycle stands.

“The need for the centre was raised as part of the consultation process for the 2019-2023 community plan, which identified community space, arts space and remote working/co-working space as a priority to serve the town and the wider community,” Minister Fleming explained.

“I would like to congratulate all involved on this successful application. It is great to see this investment to support projects in our towns and villages, and buildings like this given new purpose in our communities,” he added.

Welcoming the news, Minister Pippa Hackett said: “I’m delighted to see this level of investment in Durrow. This funding will give the former chapel and forecourt a new lease of life providing a community space and enterprise centre as well as a cultural/gallery and exhibition space for all. This will be the only remote working facility in this part of the county and will serve the town and the wider hinterland.”

“Investing in and utilising our once vacant and derelict buildings brings life and vibrancy into our town centres making them places that people want to live, work and socialise in,” she said.

Deputy Charlie Flanagan said the project in Durrow has been one of his priorities: “I am delighted that Durrow will receive funding of €1.45 million as part of the delivery of 23 landmark rural regeneration projects across the country. These projects will see vacant, disused and derelict buildings in our rural towns given a new lease of life and purpose for the 21st century.”

“This redevelopment of the former Methodist Chapel has been one of my priorities for South Laois and the funding will help redevelop the building and give it a new purpose as a community, cultural facility, and enterprise hub”, Deputy Flanagan concluded.