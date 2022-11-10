IN PICTURES: Future GAA stars shine at Laois Gaelic Football fiesta in Portlaosie

Hundreds of Laois boys and girls from scores of schools around the county descended on Portlaoise this week for annual finals of the Cumman na mBunscol Gaelic Football competition at Laois GAA HQ, Laois Hire O'Moore Park.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live to capture the teams and action on camera. There'll be lots of coverage in the Leinster Express next week of the games. While you're waiting here's a flavour of the fun competition held on November 9 & 10. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.