10 Nov 2022

Clough Ballacolla up against it as they face the mighty Crokes

Clough Ballacolla up against it as they face the mighty Crokes

Tom Gannon

10 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Clough Ballacolla faces a tough test this weekend against the two-in-a-row Dublin champs Kilmacud Crokes. Clough Ballacolla achieved a historic three in a row when winning the Laois Senior Hurling championship in early October. They were the first team since Castletown in the early 2000s to achieve the feat. On the day they were clear winners over a formidable opponent in Camross. 

Clough Ballacolla has an extremely good spine to their team and most of their key performers play through the middle.  At the heart of this is Ronan Broderick. Broderick has been a key player in center back for Clough Ballacolla and possibly their most vital player. A huge influence on the team. Cleans up everything that comes his way, Chips in with scores nearly every game. In front of him, you have Aiden Corby. A dominant force from midfield and has had a fantastic 2022. In full forward is Willie Dunphy a stalwart for Laois and Clough Ballacolla. Absolute Animal, his man-of-the-match performance in the Laois County final was something special to behold. 

In Pictures: Clough Ballacolla celebrate three Laois Championships in a row

Clough Ballacolla’s Laois Championship campaign was ultimately very impressive. They were never really tested.  They topped their group, which also contained their eventual opponents in the Laois finale Camross, to automatically reach a semi-final against Castletown. Castletown put up quite a good battle but ultimately Clough Ballacolla had too much for them and ran out easy winners in the end. The final itself was not much of a contest and from early enough you could see the county champions had the upper hand. 

The game this weekend against Kilmacud Crokes will be their toughest test by a long margin. Kilmacud has particularly good forwards. County players Fergal Whitley and Alex Considine stand out. They have been superb this year for the club from the capital.  Oisin O Rourke is the talisman that Clough Ballacolla has to keep an eye on. He had an impressive tally of 0-9 in the county final against Na Fianna. 

It will be a tough encounter for the Laois Champions and this in all likelihood is probably the end of their marvelous 2022 season. Kilmacud will definitely see themselves as warm favourites. However, Leinster can throw up some shocks and Declan Laffens side certainly won't go down without a fight. 

