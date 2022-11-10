Gardai called to Portlaoise Train Station

Gardai were called to Portlaoise this afternoon in order to deal with a passenger.
The 3pm train from Dublin to Cork was forced to wait at the station until gardai arrived and dealt with the matter.
15.00 Heuston/Cork has stopped at Portlaoise awaiting Gardai due to a passenger issue. -AD— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 10, 2022
Gardai confirmed they were called to the scene. However, they were unable to provide any additional information in relation to the incident. It's believed the train was delayed as a result of the incident.
