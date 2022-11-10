New pitch approved for Laois club

Abbeyleix Athletic Football Club has been granted planning permission to build a new football pitch.
Laois County Council approved the planning application for the pitch at Tullyroe, Abbeyleix subject to four conditions.
The planning approval paves the way for the construction of the new pitch along with associated facilities, works and services.
Planning was granted by Laois County Council on Thursday, November 3.
