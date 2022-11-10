Laois Community Hub planning appealed

A planning application to develop a community hub in Cullohill village has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Cullahill Community Council was granted conditional planning approval to build a community hub by Laois County Council last month.

The planning application, which included the refurbishment of an existing derelict building, was granted subject to 14 conditions.

The application lodged with the council sought to “refurbish existing derelict dwelling, carry out modifications to existing outbuilding, construct single storey structures to link the derelict dwelling and the outbuilding, in order to create a community hub center, providing capacity for remote working, cooking and food preparation, a coffee dock and dining space, around an external courtyard area, with related back up facilities, an effluent treatment system and percolation area and associated site works.”

Local service station operator Paschal Bergin objected to the plan. He expressed concern about the potential impact such a development could have on his business and stated that he felt he had no choice but to object.

“As you know Cullohill is a very small village with a small population and since the bypass no longer has good passing trade. Our business has been under pressure in recent years with the bypass Brexit and covid which has brought about the arrival of the horsebox coffee docks of which there are two in the village. There is also a coffee shop at the pet farm,” Mr Bergin stated in his submission to Laois County Council.

“We feel the proposal for another coffee dock and dining room targeting passing trade and trading from 8 am to 9pm is a step too far and feel we might not survive after 25 years of service in the village. I feel this is a direct attack.com my business as there has been no communication with us on the matter nor has there been any community discussion about this,” Mr Bergin added in his submission at the time.

He has now appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala. The planning authority is expected to decide on the appeal in March.