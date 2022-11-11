Celebration night for Laois ploughers planned

Laois winners including with members of Laois Ploughing at the National Ploughing Association awards and banquet in Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey
A big night is in the pipeline for winning Laois Ploughers and tickets are on sale to the event.
The South Laois Ploughing Association and the Laois County Ploughing Association are hosting a celebration night for Padraig Brandon and Jimmy Ryan.
Padraig who won the Intermediate All-Ireland for Laois while Jimmy won the five nations reversible for Ireland.
The celebration night will be held in The Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow on November 18th at 8pm with finger food and music on the night.
Tickets are available from Mick Fitzpatrick, call (087) 2653004 or Henry Whitford (087) 2538352 or Seamus Duggan (087) 2525819. Tickets €10 each.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.