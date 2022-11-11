Portlaoise based company KTC acquired by Ayrton Group

Portlaoise based KTC Safety Ltd has been acquired by leading safety and risk management firm Ayrton Group.

The announcement sees KTC become part of the rapidly growing Ayrton Group, which provides a comprehensive suite of workplace safety training and consultancy from its extensive facilities in Dublin and Cork.

KTC(Kearney Training and Consultancy) Safety operates from its base at Ballydavis in Portlaoise where it provides occupational health and safety training and consultancy.

KTC’s David Kearney said: “This is a very proud day for me and for the entire team at KTC. Becoming part of Ayrton Group is hugely exciting for all of us and we look forward to enhancing our offering that will bring our client base the many additional benefits and services that come with being part of Ayrton Group.”

Commenting on the acquisition at the National Irish Safety Organisation(NISO) Annual Conference and Awards, MD of Ayrton Group, Kieran Linehan said: “This transaction marks a very significant milestone in the history of Ayrton Group. We are very proud to welcome the KTC Safety team to our organisation in a move that will accelerate our momentum towards achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

Ayrton Director Matthew Browne added “This move comes in the midst of rapid growth for us at Ayrton Group, and forms part of a strategy set in motion a number of years ago to assist us with our ambitious growth plans. We are delighted to see this first step in our acquisition journey come to fruition. This expansion will bring unique skills and experience to both companies, meaning that our breadth of experience and indeed offering will be expanded.”

Ayrton Group offers expert advice, training and resources in workplace risk management and safety. The company was founded in Cork in 1993 as Health & Safety Services (HSS) by Managing Director Kieran Lenihan, a Chartered Fellow of the Institution of Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH).

Originally a provider of occupational health & safety training, the company expanded on the back of significant demand to also offer specialist consultancy and bespoke training services in addition to the establishment of a traffic management division within the company, growing to over 100 employees and gaining a reputation for innovation and excellence that spread significantly beyond its Cork base.

In 2000 the company established its presence in the Dublin market, in 2007 moving into a custom-built headquarters and 14,000 sq ft training academy and in 2016 rebranding to Ayrton Group.

In 2022, the company became an associate member of the Inogen Alliance - a global network of independent consulting companies who collaborate on the environment, health & safety, and sustainability expertise for multinational clients.