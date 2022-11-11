Plans underway to build €1.5million Laois Civil Defence headquarters

Laois has no headquarters for its Civil Defence volunteer branches, but funding has been announced to build one.

Laois County Council intends to spend €1.5 million in the coming three years, to build a Laois HQ, on its own lands on the outskirts of Portlaoise.

An update was given at the annual budget meeting on November 7.

Simon Walton, Director of Services, said that plans will be shown to Laois county councillors for approval shortly, after which they can go out on public consultation for feedback.

"We expect to have a Part 8 plan this side of Christmas. We will advance it in 2023 subject to approval," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley welcomed the progress.

"I am absolutely delighted to see this money put aside. I ask Simon to come back to us in the Portlaoise Municipal District to update us before it goes to the Part 8," she said.

The volunteer emergency services organisation has almost 40 members across Laois, but for the past two years, it has no central base to house all its equipment including ambulances and boats, or to give training.

The new building will be on the council's materials depot site, on the Mountrath Road.