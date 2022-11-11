Laois boys and girls to write new songs for Laois

Over the next 12 months, Music Generation Laois will work with primary school children from Cloneyhurke NS, Rath NS and Paddock NS to compose a series of original songs under an exciting new project.

Children and teachers from all the schools will take part in creative workshops with composers Sarah Murphy and Lorna McLaughlin alongside Music Generation Laois' Nuala Kelly, to develop a new suite of songs for Laois.

The project will culminate with a large-scale performance of the newly written songs in June 2023. The newly composed songs will then be disseminated as a resource for schools across Laois, through Laois Education Centre (LEC), to engage lots more children in this special music project.

Supported by Creative Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Laois County Council, and the Art Council's Young People, Commissions and Education Award, the Music Generation Laois song-writing project was launched in Cloneyhurke NS where Rosa Flannery, Music Development Officer with Music Generation Laois, was among the speakers.

“This project came about as we really wanted to celebrate singing in schools post-covid. "This project will celebrate and promote creativity among school children. We are very excited to work with children, teachers and staff from Cloneyhurke, Rath and Paddock National Schools, and composers Lorna McLaughlin and Sarah Murphy to create new songs for Co Laois,” she said.

Lorna McLaughlin is a core member of the band ‘The Henry Girls’. As well as being a seasoned performer, Lorna has vast experience running vocal workshops, choirs, festival events and training for teachers, delivering classes and workshop to thousands of people all over Ireland and beyond, of all ages and abilities.

Sarah Murphy is a music facilitator, composer and flautis co-founder and Artistic Director of ‘Wall2Wall Music’ based in Derry. Her career began in London after studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has continued across Ireland since1998.

Her highly varied career has involved highlight performances, compositions and music education projects.

Music Generation is Ireland's National Music Education programme, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and the Department of Education. Music Generation Laois is part of Laois Offaly Education and Training Board and supported by Laois County Council.

The vision of the Creative Ireland Programme is that every person living in Ireland will have the opportunity to fully realise his or her creative potential and to mainstream creativity in the life of the nation with participation in cultural and creative activities promoting individual, community and national wellbeing.

Creative Communities is a collaboration, between central and local government, between culture and industry, between artists, policy makers and communities. Since the programme was launched in 2017, Laois County Council has received investment of €837,220 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, for its Creative Laois initiatives.

The Arts Council Young people, commissions and education anniversary commissions celebrate the right of all children and young people to participate in our cultural and creative life as set out in the UN convention on the rights of the child, to which Ireland is a signatory.

As part of the Arts Council's 70th celebrations, these commissions will celebrate the Arts Council's ongoing commitment to plan and provide for children and young people.