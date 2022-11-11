Laois road to close daily for a week

Laois County Council has announced plans to close a road in Errill in order to carry out works.
The council said the L-1536 Lisduff, Errill road will close from the junction at Clonmeen Cross to the the junction with the R433
The road will be closed daily from Wednesday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 23 between 8am and 6pm.
The council said the closure will enable road rehabilitation works to be carried out.
Any objections or observations shall be emailed to: jadowling@laoiscoco.ie
ekenny@laoiscoco.ie or John.walsh@kilsaran.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.