IN PICTURES: Fantastic Laois Gaelic football féile on hallowed ground in Portlaoise

Laois school teams from the four corners of the county descended on Portlaoise this week for the 2022 Cumann na mBunscol Gaelic Football finals.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live and caught all the action on camera. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more of his pictures from day 2 of the finals on November 10.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.