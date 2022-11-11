Laois Offaly emergency services at Be Safe Be Seen campaign launch

Picture Credit: Dublin Midlands Hospital Group
Garda Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon launched the new Be Safe Be Seen campaign in the Midlands today.
She attended a primary school in Laois where she warned children of the dangers on the roads in the winter months.
Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon had a chat with some of the pupils of Scoil Sheosaimh Naofa in Tullamore this morning about the new #BeSafeBeSeen campaign in the Midlands which warns of the dangers of e-scooters and the importance of wearing high-vis during winter. pic.twitter.com/5bytlamPdQ— Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 11, 2022
The Deputy Commissioner was joined by members of the National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Laois Offaly Chief Superintendent John Scanlan at the launch.
A great day today at the launch of #BeSafeBeSeen, a Midlands-wide awareness campaign, encouraging children and teenagers to ‘Be Safe and Be Seen’. Especially this time of year to remind all about the importance of wearing high-visibility clothing when out walking or cycling pic.twitter.com/aKYuCcIDnJ— Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (@DMHospitalGroup) November 11, 2022
The event was also attended by representatives of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.
Dep Commissioner McMahon urged children to wear high visibility vests when out during the dark winter months and she advised them of the dangers of e-scooters.
