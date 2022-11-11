Laois Christmas market planned for Stripe's billionaire's estate

Laois people invited to Christmas Market and Grotto on the grounds of Abbey Leix House which is owned by the Stripe billionaire John Collison.

Abbeyleix House and Farm are inviting the public to visit their Christmas event on Saturday, December 3 from 11am to 4pm. They say santa will also be taking a break from his busy schedule, and he will be in his grotto on the day.

The organisers are also inviting visitors to use a special courtesy bus which will be departing Abbeyleix town from three locations. There will be limited parking on site but this is strictly reserved for eligible disability and age-friendly visitors. Parking passes are available to pre-reserve.

All proceeds from the market and Santa’s Grotto will be donated to St Lazerians St Vincent De Paul Conference and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

It is the second time in 2022 that the grounds of have been opened to the public. Mr Collison allowed the public in on Saturday, June 25 for a Community Fun Day in aid of St Lazerians St. Vincent De Paul Conference, My Lovely Horse Rescue and the Abbeyleix and District Lions Club.

The Limerick billionaire purchased the house and lands which were formerly part of the DeVesic family estate for more than €10 million 2021. He subsequently purchased the derelict Millbrook House in Abbeyleix. He plans to spend €6 million carrying out a complete renovation of the building in the grounds of the former estate.

John Collison and his brother Patrick were in the news recently in the news after announcing the cutting of 14% of its 8,000 Stripe staff. The company employs 600 people in Ireland. Stripe was founded in 2010 by the Collison brothers.

They claim to bring together everything that's required to build websites and apps that accept payments and send payouts globally.

To book your visit to Santa, admission to the market or for more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/434084617777 online. The organisers say pre-booking is essential.