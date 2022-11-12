IN PICTURES: Fantastic Laois boys and girls shine in schools Gaelic Football finals

Skill, grit and determination was in no short supply in Portlaoise when primary school Gaelic Football teams gathered for the 2022 Laois Cumann na mBunscol Finals in Laois Hire O'Moore Park.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along to Laois GAA's HQ to capture the action on camera for the Leinster Express / Laois Live. Tap NEXT or the ARROW to see more of his pictures from the second day of games.
