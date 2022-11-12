Council to look at extra car parking spaces in Laois town

Additional car parking spaces could be provided at an estate in Laois.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy requested the additional parking spaces at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
Cllr McEvoy asked “that this Council provide more parking spaces at the Kylebeg Housing Estate, Athy Road, Stradbally.”
Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said the council would take assess the parking situation.
“There are currently a number of car parking spaces located at the green area opposite the houses. Laois County Council will arrange to meet with the Elected Member to review this issue to identify where any additional parking is required,” he said.
Cllr McEvoy told the meeting that there is room for additional spaces in the estate.
