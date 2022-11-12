Baby Otter found in Portlaoise

Picture credit: Kildare Wildlife Rescue
A weak and dehydrated Otter cub has been taken into care after being found in Portlaoise.
Kildare Wildlife Rescue posted an image of the Otter cub who they say is now getting round the clock care.
Kildare Wildlife Rescue also posted a gofundme link for anyone who wishes to donate towards the care of wild animals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.