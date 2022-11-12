'Fantastic concert' promised in the Laois heartlands

Camross Comhaltas U15 group who participated in the Leinster Fleadh held during 2022 in Portlaoise. Pic: Denis Byrne
A fantastic night of entertainment is promised in Camross where a stellar line up of trad talent will raised the roof on the local hall.
Camross Comhaltas is issuing an open invite to Laois people to attend its upcoming concert.
"Come along to a fantastic night of music, song and dance," they say.
The night features the best of talent nurtured in Laois.
The line-up includes:
So why not make your way to the Camross Hall on Friday, November 18 for 8pm. Arrive early for a good seat, say the local branch.
Admission is €10 (children are free). Contact any committee member for tickets or text 087 4067313 to secure your tickets.
"Great night in store," conclude the organisers.
