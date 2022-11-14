Appeal stood down as teenage girl found

Lisa McDonagh is known to frequent Tullamore
A teenage girl who went missing last week has been located safe and well.
Gardai said 16 year-old Lisa McDonagh, who is known to frequent Tullamore in Co Offaly, was located safe and well.
Gardai thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.
