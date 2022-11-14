Death Notices for Laois - Monday, November 14, 2022

Tommy Skelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 12 of Tommy Skelly of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, and formerly Templeogue Dublin.

Peacefully at home with his family. Dearly beloved husband to Laura. Loving father to Anita, Thomas and Jason. Cherished grandfather to Grainne, Niamh and Ciárán. Deeply regretted his loving family. Sons in law Joe and daughter in law Helen. Sisters Margaret and Anne. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at SS Peter Pauls church for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery, Portlaoise. Funeral will be private. With house strictly private.

Denis Kavanagh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, November 11 of Denis Kavanagh of Pallas Little, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Cait. Dearly loved father to Karen, Orla, Aileen and Róisín. Cherished grandfather to Thomas, Aoibhín and Séan. Sons in law Dermot Keenan and Eric Farrell, brothers Michael, John, sisters Mary and Rosaleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Ann Oxley - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, November 11 of Ann Oxley (née Connick) of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix, and Broadway, Wexford



In the loving care of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved Dad, Alfie. Deeply regretted by her devoted family; her heartbroken husband Tim, sons John, Eamonn and Liam, mother Kathleen, sister Kay and her brother Sean. Also sadly missed by her brothers in law and sisters in law, cousins, nephews, friends, teaching colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday with prayers at 6pm on both days. Removal to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon requiem mass on Monday. The Mass can be viewed on abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix.

Carolyn Samaka - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 8 of Carolyn Samaka (née Cuffe) of Turkey and late of Hillsbrook Avenue, Perrystown and Portarlington.

Suddenly, in Turkey. Beloved mother of Zeki and Ayse, loving daughter of Patty and the late Val and loving sister of Irene, Valerie, Patricia and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving children, mother, Ahmet, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephew, aunts, uncle, relatives and friends especially Rita and family.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be private however, should you wish to view Carolyn’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please click on the following link church-of-the-presentation - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)