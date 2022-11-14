Ukrainian refugee arrivals to Laois slows after summer surge

The number of Ukrainian people who have fled the Russian invasion of their homeland has slowed after a jump in arrivals during the summer.

Latest official figures show that there are 742 refugees in Laois as of the week ending Sunday, November 6. That is 4.6% increase on the last set of Central Statistics Office figures up to September 22 when there were 709 people from Ukraine living in Laois.

The CSO has been publishing statistics on arrivals from Ukraine into Ireland since May. The extra 33 arrivals in Laois is significantly down on the 125 more people housed Laois between August and September when there a 20% rise.

Of those who have arrived, 316 are residing in the Portlaoise Municipal District. This takes in Abbeyleix and Ballinakill and stretches to the Kilkenny border.

The Portarlington - Graiguecullen Municipal District is home to 272 refugees. The large district stretches from the Offaly border, along Kildare and to Carlow.

A further 154 people have found a safe haven in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District which stretches from the Offaly border to the boundaries with Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Of those who have arrived in Laois 116 are in primary school and 76 are in secondary school.

The figures also show that there are 97 Laois hosts in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment for housing some of the refugees in their homes.

Nationally, a total of 62,425 people have from Ukraine in Ireland to November 6 which was just over 1,100 arrived the previous week.

Killarney in Co. Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,899. The LEA with the highest rate per 100 of the population was Ennistimon.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, account for 46% and 20% respectively of arrivals to date, while children and teenagers make up for 34% of arrivals.

There were 8,618 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses on the 01 November 2022, of which 7,417 enrolled in further education English language courses.

As of 06 November 2022, 69% (or 15,470 persons) of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.