Laois groups urged to apply for energy support funding

Laois community and voluntary groups are being urged to apply for a new energy support scheme.

Minister Sean Fleming welcomed the new €10 million Fund to support community and voluntary groups with the increased energy costs.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme will provide once-off support to organisations within the Community and Voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by Government.

“Our community and voluntary organisations do great work in our towns and villages and it is very important that the Government supports them in their work in our communities,” said Minister Fleming.

The scheme will open for applications this Monday, November 21 and close on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Minister Fleming said “because of the urgency of the rising energy costs the Government is anxious to get funds to organisations as soon as possible and that is why there is short period for the application process.”

“I would encourage all eligible groups in County Laois to apply for funding as urgently as possible,” he said.

It is expected that payments under the scheme will commence before the end of this year and into early 2023.

Details on the scheme are available on: https://www.pobal.ie/programmes/community-and-voluntary-sector-energy-support-scheme/