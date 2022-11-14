Search

14 Nov 2022

Wheelchair users forced onto road in Laois town

A tourist in a wheelchair was targeted by thugs in Limerick city centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

14 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

A Mountrath footpath urgently needs to  be extended to provide clear access for people who attend a respite service in the town.

That was the plea from Cllr James Kelly, Independent, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials where he said the absence of the path means people are forced onto the road due to the 

He tabled a motion calling on Council to extend a path on the Ballyfin Road and suggested that the Active Travel Fund be used to fund the work.

Cllr Kelly said the path is needed from Dowlings pub to a house used by the Muiríosa Foundation that provides services for up to 45 people with clients attending every day.

“We don’t have a footpath but we have adults who need to use extra wide wheelchairs on the road,” he said.

He added that other people who attend the service would like to go into the town while at the respite centre but are afraid to go.

“This lack of a footpath is interfering with their independence,” he said.

He said while many appeals are made by councillors for new pavements the stretch he referred is a special case.

“I would hope we can get something done on this as soon as possible,” he said.

Cllr Kelly’s appeal was backed by Cllr Ollie Clooney.

Mr. Diarmuid Donohue, SEE, Active Travel, replied in writing.

“This request will be brought to the attention to the SEE, Active Travel with a view to examine how funding can be sought for same,” he said.

IN PICTURES: Laois Garda first to be killed in Ireland gets Centenary honours

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media