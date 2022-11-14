Wheelchair users forced onto road in Laois town

A Mountrath footpath urgently needs to be extended to provide clear access for people who attend a respite service in the town.

That was the plea from Cllr James Kelly, Independent, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials where he said the absence of the path means people are forced onto the road due to the

He tabled a motion calling on Council to extend a path on the Ballyfin Road and suggested that the Active Travel Fund be used to fund the work.

Cllr Kelly said the path is needed from Dowlings pub to a house used by the Muiríosa Foundation that provides services for up to 45 people with clients attending every day.

“We don’t have a footpath but we have adults who need to use extra wide wheelchairs on the road,” he said.

He added that other people who attend the service would like to go into the town while at the respite centre but are afraid to go.

“This lack of a footpath is interfering with their independence,” he said.

He said while many appeals are made by councillors for new pavements the stretch he referred is a special case.

“I would hope we can get something done on this as soon as possible,” he said.

Cllr Kelly’s appeal was backed by Cllr Ollie Clooney.

Mr. Diarmuid Donohue, SEE, Active Travel, replied in writing.

“This request will be brought to the attention to the SEE, Active Travel with a view to examine how funding can be sought for same,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting.