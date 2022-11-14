Search

14 Nov 2022

Laois secondary students interviewed on popular RTÉ television show

Sarah Phelan and Doireann O’Connor from Mountrath Community School.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Two Laois students who are chosen for the BT Young Scientists national final, will feature on RTÉ television this week.

Sarah Phelan and Doireann O’Connor are Transition Year students at Mountrath Community School.

The pair have qualified for the BT Young Scientist National Finals with their project ‘Aquaculture – The Impact of Crude Protein Supplementation on Dairy Cow Production and Nitrogen Excretion in Urine in Late Lactation and the Effects it has on
Irish Waterways’.

RTÉ's Nationwide arrived to their school recently to meet the girls and the whole Transition year class, marking Irish Science Week, which runs from November 13 to 20.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh interviewed the two Mountrath CS students who told her about their projection and how they are looking forward to the event.

Mountrath Community School was delighted to welcome the RTÉ1 Nationwide team.

The excitement was high on Wednesday November 9 with the Nationwide crew, Midlands Science and the Rediscovery Centre all visiting the community school.

Workshops were delivered on the hot topics of energy and sustainability to the TY students. The education workshops are provided for secondary school students and cover a variety of environmental and STEM topics. These topics are also linked in with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Each workshop featured a presentation and a range of fun and interactive activities. The students are most certainly the stars of the show and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh interviewed many of them.

Tune in to Nationwide on RTÉ1 television on Friday November 18 at 7pm, or watch afterwards on RTÉ Player.

