Grand Prix racing into Laois housing estate

More car parking spaces need to be created in a Castletown estate for some households who need safe places to park their cars.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, called on Laois County Council to carry out road safety works and provide extra car parking facilities at Churchfield Heights.

He said the council had been called on to take action previously at the estate which is locate just off a long narrow road that leads to also serves the cemetery.

Cllr Kelly said motorists are driving up a straight road at speed and the entrance to the estate is sharp bend. He indicated that people living near the entrance are worst impacted because there is very little space to park.

He warned that the situation is dangerous.

“At the moment it is like a Grand Prix race,” he said.

He suggested that green space at the entrance to the estate could be converted for car parks. He said no more than five parking spaces.

“There is a huge green area. If just a little piece of land was taken off it,” he said. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, agreed but expected the road to get busier.

"Laois County Council has acquired some sites and it is going to lead to more traffic. They are in dire need of parking in the estate," he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the council would meet with Cllr Kelly in the estate to examine the current parking layout with a view to determining the needs of the residents for additional spaces.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting.