15 Nov 2022

Laois road to fire fighter training grounds 'in very poor condition'

A Laois County Fire & Rescue Service vehicle. Photo: Leinster Express

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

The road to the firefighter training grounds of Laois County Fire & Rescue Service is in "very poor condition".

A Laois councillor has said that Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary fire services are also going to be using the training grounds, and it needs a full resurfacing now to cope.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly has said that five residents also use the road, which is in Abbeyleix on the way to Ballinakill.

"It is in very poor condition. A repair will only keep it going a certain amount of time. It is to be used for training by Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, the whole lot. There will be huge heavy traffic. It needs to be on the roads programme for 2023," he said.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, requesting that the road be resurfaced by Laois County Council.

In reply, the Portlaoise Municipal District engineer Wes Wilkinson said that road repairs will be carried out. He adds that it can be considered for re-surfacing under the 2023 roads programme.

