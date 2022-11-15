Search

15 Nov 2022

WEATHER: Laois set for frost tonight as temperatures plunge

Laois set for frost tonight as temperatures plunge

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The unusually warm November is about to turn chilly tonight in Laois and the Midlands.

Met Éireann is forecasting "a touch of frost" this Tuesday night, November 15.

"Scattered showers at first tonight, again some heavy, but they will die out. A chilly night with clear spells and lows of zero to 4 Celsius in mostly light southerly or variable breezes. Coldest inland with a touch of frost in places. Patches of mist and fog will form also."

It comes just days after the warmest November night ever on record in Ireland of 15 degrees last Thursday.

On Wednesday morning mist and fog will clear most parts but may linger in a few spots into the early afternoon. Dry for a time with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon as rain develops in south Leinster and scattered showers elsewhere. Rain will spread further north on Wednesday evening. Top temperatures of 9 to 11 Celsius. Light to moderate south to southeast winds will become easterly in the afternoon then back northerly during the evening with fresh winds developing near the south coast.

Laois launches eco friendly returnable cup scheme for cafés

Approval for 15 social houses in Laois

The weather will be mixed and unsettled with near to average temperatures for the rest of the week but on Friday night Met Éireann forcasts "widespread frost" and temperatures as low as -1 degrees.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media