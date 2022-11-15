WEATHER: Laois set for frost tonight as temperatures plunge

The unusually warm November is about to turn chilly tonight in Laois and the Midlands.

Met Éireann is forecasting "a touch of frost" this Tuesday night, November 15.

"Scattered showers at first tonight, again some heavy, but they will die out. A chilly night with clear spells and lows of zero to 4 Celsius in mostly light southerly or variable breezes. Coldest inland with a touch of frost in places. Patches of mist and fog will form also."

It comes just days after the warmest November night ever on record in Ireland of 15 degrees last Thursday.

On Wednesday morning mist and fog will clear most parts but may linger in a few spots into the early afternoon. Dry for a time with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon as rain develops in south Leinster and scattered showers elsewhere. Rain will spread further north on Wednesday evening. Top temperatures of 9 to 11 Celsius. Light to moderate south to southeast winds will become easterly in the afternoon then back northerly during the evening with fresh winds developing near the south coast.

The weather will be mixed and unsettled with near to average temperatures for the rest of the week but on Friday night Met Éireann forcasts "widespread frost" and temperatures as low as -1 degrees.