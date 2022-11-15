Laois Offaly garda warns households about fake gardaí

Householders have been warned about bogus callers this winter with Laois Offaly's crime prevention officer including criminals pretending to be gardaí in the new alert.

The 2022 edition of the Lock Up Light Up Campaign also urges people to lock up and not put the cost of electricity ahead of protecting your home by ensure your property is well lit during the long winter nights.

Garda Sergeant Graham Kavanagh spoke the key points in the campaign on the day of the launch. He warned about bogus tradesmen with some callers even impersonating gardaí. He said the issue of people calling to offer repair services is longstanding issue and the advice is simple.

"Don't engage them, don't entertain them. Let family, friends, neighours and ourselves know. We'll engage them," he said.

He confirmed that some are pretending to be gardaí.

"We have certain criminal elements that will call to older or more vulnerable people saying 'we believe you took money out of the Post Office recently and we are investigating that might be counterfeit notes, can we see the cash', they take the cash.

"They are doing this because society trust us and if somebody calls to their door and says I am a guards they'll engage with them. So the simple thing is if somebody calls to the door, and you don't know how they are you don't have to open that door," he said.

Sgt Kavanagh said legitimate gardaí will have no problem if you call the local station to confirm if officers have a reason to be a your front door.

As for burglaries, he said they the rate traditionally rise during the longer winter nights but steps can be taken to deter thieves.

"Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that.

"As the days get shorter, simple steps have been proven to deter burglars, such as using an alarm, using timer switches to turn on lights, storing keys away from windows and letterboxes as well as having a lock up routine for all doors and windows,” he said.

He said lighting puts off criminals.

"They don't like to be in an area that is well lit. They like to work in darkness including around your home. We know that if you make your place look occupied they are less likely to target a location," he said.

He warned that between 5pm and 11 pm is the riskiest time for householders when it comes to thefts in towns, cities and rural areas.

While he said people may be afraid to use electricity due to the cost of energy, he said LED lighting is cost effective and efficient.

Speaking on RTÉ, Sgt Kavanagh said the front door remains the most like source of entry for thieves with up to 20% of thefts happening due to unlocked or open doors. He added that a badly lit front door will be the easiest point of access for thieves.

Lock Up Light Up Campaign is part of Operation Thor which sees gardaí targetting organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.