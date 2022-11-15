Magnificent seven GAA winners teaching in Laois school

A Laois school can boast no less than seven winning GAA players on its staff.
Portlaoise College lined up their magnificent seven with their winning cups for a great photo this week.
An unprecedented seven teachers from the school won various county and all Ireland silverware recently.
They are:
Darren Maher- Clough-Ballacolla, Laois senior hurling champions
Colm Murphy- Portarlington, Laois senior football champions
Clodagh Dunne- Laois, All Ireland Intermediate ladies football champions
Fiona Kelly, Park Ratheniska, Laois intermediate ladies football champions
Grainne Hyland, St. Brigids, Laois intermediate camogie champions
Gary Roe, The Heath, Laois intermediate football champions
Paul Scally, Ballycommon, Offaly intermediate football champions
Portlaoise College Principal Noel Daly is proud of his squad.
“I know when it comes to classroom teaching and learning, we have an exceptionally talented squad of teachers at Portlaoise College, where they work tirelessly to provide the best education for our students.
“I’m delighted to see so many of them compliment their talents in the classroom with on the pitch where they have achieved great success with their club and county teams,” he said.
