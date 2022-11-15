In Pictures: Can you spot yourself at Clough Ballacolla 's clash with Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster Club Senior Quarter Final

Clough Ballcolla's opening clash in Leinster came against Dublin Champions Kilmacud Crokes. It wasn't the Laois champion's day as they eventually lost out by a scoreline of 2-18 to 1-12. It brought an end to Declan Laffens journey as Clough Ballacolla's manager for now as he joins up with the backroom team of his native Tipperary.
Paul Dargan was on hand on the day to take a wonderful mixture of pictures for the Leinster express/Laois Live. Let us know in the comments if you were there and can spot yourself in these pics. Click next for more.
