Laois cemetery paths in 'absolutely dreadful state'

St Brigid's Cemetery in Ballinakill, Laois. Image: Google Maps
The footpaths in a Laois town's cemetery are in "an absolutely dreadful state".
Laois County Council was requested to repair the paths in the cemetery in Ballinakill, following a visit there by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.
She tabled a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking for the repairs.
"I couldn't get over how bad the paths were, particularly around the altar. I am delighted they will be done, they are in an absolutely dreadful state," she said.
In answer, Laois County Council said the repairs would be done within weeks, with a contractor awarded the tender for the work.
Her motion had been seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly who said it carries on work done earlier this year to remove trees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.