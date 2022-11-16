Laois Offaly Gardai issue timely advice

Laois Offaly Gardai are urging shoppers to beware of the potential scams when shopping online.
Ahead of the Christmas period and Black Friday sales, Laois Gardai advised people to follow the golden rules of online shopping.
They shared a link to Europol’s Buy Safe Pay Safe campaign which guides shoppers in relation to online purchases.
Further information on how to avoid online fraud is available at the link below.
https://www.europol.europa.eu/operations-services-and-innovation/public-awareness-and-prevention-guides/e-commerce-tips-and-advice-to-avoid-becoming-fraud-victim
