Laois village to get help to promote walking and cycling

Laois County Council is set to help the people in Clough to create walking and cycling routes as part of the local efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

The commitment was given to Cllr John King, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting with officials.

He called on Council to support the residents in the village to identify a suitable walking route around Clough under the guidelines of the Irish Heart Foundation and the Healthy Ireland program to promote walking and cycling in the area.

At the same meeting he tabled another motion calling on the local authority to install bicycle racks close to creche and Community hall as a lot of people are cycling to both places and racks are needed for the safety of bicycle user.

Cllr King highlighted efforts already underway in the village to advance healthy lifestyles such as the new sports field. He added that there are also new houses in the area.

Ms. Ann Marie Maher, of the council’s sports section and Donal Brennan, Director of Services, replied on behalf of the council.

“The Sport & Leisure Officer will receive assistance from the Active Travel team, provide assistance to the local community of Clough to identify suitable walking and cycling route options around the village and assist with identifying funding streams for future projects,” the said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to the appeal for bike racks.

"The outdoor space will be examined in the village to identify where new cycling facilities could be incorporated," he said.

Cllr King thanked the officials for the commitment given at a recent Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting.