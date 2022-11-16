Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 16 2022

Theresa O'Connell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 14 of Theresa O'Connell (née Scully)of Kilminchy Close, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Larry. Dearly loved mother to Brian. Cherished grandmother to Autumn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Louis and Joe, sisters Claire, Agnes and Bernie, and Gabrielle , Daughter in law Lynn , Autumn's mum Siobhan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass. portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam. Private cremation will follow.

John Dunphy - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, November 13 of John (Jack) Dunphy of Oldtown, Cullohill.



At his home in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved Ann and son-in-law Paul. Deeply regretted by his devoted family; daughters Breda, Kathleen and Agnes, sons Larry and Sean also daughters-in-law Ann and Maggie, sons-in-law Michael and Andrew, grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill for 11am requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in Durrow Cemetery.

John Conway - Athy

The death took place on Tuesday, November 15 of John Conway of Coonbeg, via Athy.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home. Beloved husband of Betty, much loved father of John Patrick, Brendan and Sarah (Sadie), adored grandfather of John, Anna, Aidan, Emma, Ben, James, Kate, Beth and Peter, cherished brother of Maura, JJ, Patricia, Willie, Sadie, and Connie and father-in-law of Colette, Suzanne and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R14 Y230) from 4pm on Wednesday concluding with Prayers at 9.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.15pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

Tom Donlan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, November 13 of Tom Donlan of Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Mountrath and the ESB.

At the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Loving husband of Pam and father of Peter and the late Jude. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, sister Mary Daly, brother Noel and by his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (Nov.17) from 5pm to 7pm, with Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov.18) at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The mass may also be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/shankill.