Search

16 Nov 2022

Why have so many CCTV cameras gone up in Portlaoise?

Why have so many CCTV cameras gone up in Portlaoise?

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

A raft of camera have been erected on some of Portlaoise's busiest roads accompanied traffic strips on the roads.

Cameras and traffic counting equipment is in place on the Stradbally Road, Dublin Road and Mountmellick Road and the Abbeyleix Roads which are the key arteries in and out of the town.

Equipment has also been installed on other busy routes including Main Street and the Ridge Road.

Boxes installed on the pavements beneath the cameras state that CCTV images are being monitored and recorded for the purposes of compilation of traffic for statistical purposes and not for speed enforcement.

The boxes state that the scheme is controlled by IDASO Traffic Surveys Ltd. Contact information is provided however Laois Live / the Leinster Express received a bounce back stating the message wasn't delivered to info@idaso.com because the address couldn't be found or is unable to receive email. The company subsequently provided a separate email.

IDASO specialises in providing traffic, transport and mobility data for use in strategic planning, traffic impact assessments, property management and retail assessments, along with optimisation of existing transport management systems. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The equipment does not reference Laois County Council.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media