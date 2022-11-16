Public input sought on Laois flood relief plans

Members of the public are being invited to view flood relief plans for Clonaslee.

Clonaslee village suffered flooding five years ago this November when the Clodiagh river burst its banks.

Experts say 42 homes and three non residential buildings are at risk from flooding in the area.

Laois County Council, in conjunction with the OPW, is developing a Flood Relief Scheme for Clonaslee to prevent any future flooding.

The purpose of the Second Public Information Event is to present the emerging options developed by RPS Consulting Engineers, and to invite any feedback or queries that may arise.

Residents are also being encouraged to view documents and maps related to the scheme and make submissions on the plans online.

Computer model images of potential flood events will be on display at the event along with emerging preferred schemes.

The experts have designed two schemes which they feel may be suitable while they ruled out a third option that was trialed in models and deemed non viable.

Option one uses walls and embankments to defend against flooding.

“Here we present an option to manage flood water via hard defences (walls and embankments). We also show areas that will benefit from the flood defences, and areas that will continue to flood if the scheme is constructed,” the experts stated.

Option two sets out a plan to facilitate overland flows of water away from occupied areas.

“Here we present an option to reduce the extent of flood defences required, by facilitating an overland flow-path across the river bend downstream of the Clodiagh bridge in Clonaslee,” the experts stated.

The in-person Public Information Day is being held at the Clonaslee Heritage Centre on Tuesday, November 22 from 2pm to 7pm. Members of the Project Team will be available to discuss the proposals.