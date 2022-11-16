Search

16 Nov 2022

Public input sought on Laois flood relief plans

Public input sought on Laois flood relief plans

Clodiagh River burst its banks in November 2017

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

16 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Members of the public are being invited to view flood relief plans for Clonaslee. 

Clonaslee village suffered flooding five years ago this November when the Clodiagh river burst its banks.  

Experts say 42 homes and three non residential buildings are at risk from flooding in the area. 

Laois County Council, in conjunction with the OPW, is developing a Flood Relief Scheme for  Clonaslee to prevent any future flooding.

The purpose of the Second Public Information Event is to present the emerging options developed by RPS Consulting Engineers, and to invite any feedback or queries that may arise.

Residents are also being encouraged to view documents and maps related to the scheme and make submissions on the plans online. 

Computer model images of potential flood events will be on display at the event along with emerging preferred schemes. 

The experts have designed two schemes which they feel may be suitable while they ruled out a third option that was trialed in models and deemed non viable. 

Option one uses walls and embankments to defend against flooding. 

“Here we present an option to manage flood water via hard defences (walls and embankments). We also show areas that will benefit from the flood defences, and areas that will continue to flood if the scheme is constructed,” the experts stated. 

Option two sets out a plan to facilitate overland flows of water away from occupied areas.  

“Here we present an option to reduce the extent of flood defences required, by facilitating an overland flow-path across the river bend downstream of the Clodiagh bridge in Clonaslee,” the experts stated. 

Laois village to get help to promote walking and cycling

The in-person Public Information Day is being held at the  Clonaslee Heritage Centre on Tuesday, November 22 from  2pm to  7pm. Members of the Project Team will be available to discuss the proposals.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media